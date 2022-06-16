Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 18,824 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

