AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,043,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,401,424.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 250,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,723 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

