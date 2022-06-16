AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $1,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,043,056 shares in the company, valued at $52,401,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 250,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,723. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 127,493 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $797,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.