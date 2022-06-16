adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($244.79) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($317.71) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €279.29 ($290.93).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €166.44 ($173.38) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($209.39). The company has a 50-day moving average of €187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €217.99.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

