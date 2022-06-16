adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on adidas from €205.00 ($213.54) to €193.00 ($201.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €290.00 ($302.08) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on adidas from €300.00 ($312.50) to €265.00 ($276.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on adidas from €255.00 ($265.63) to €235.00 ($244.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

