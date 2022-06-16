Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.00. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $367.31 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $5,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.