Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.00. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $367.31 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $5,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
