Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

AEDFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Aedifica stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $102.70 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

