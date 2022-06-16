AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.50 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AES traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 12926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 470,413 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

