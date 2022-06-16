Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Critical Contrast

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.4% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -12.79% -20.30% -11.60% Afya 13.03% 8.07% 3.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.37 -$10.45 million ($0.38) -2.61 Afya $318.68 million 3.08 $41.38 million $0.50 21.34

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Afya 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 413.21%. Afya has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 114.00%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Afya.

Summary

Afya beats Aspen Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education. As of April 30, 2021, it had 13,886 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses; and develops and sells digital and printed medical content. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 24 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 19 operating units and five approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.