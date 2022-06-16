AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$7.75

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.43. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

