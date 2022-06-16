AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Acquires 57 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($180.57).

On Monday, April 11th, Roger Stott acquired 49 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($184.37).

AJB opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.86. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.80. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

AJB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.85) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.92) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.58).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

