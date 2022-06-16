Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

