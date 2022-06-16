Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

AKTX opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.