Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €105.00 to €88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Akzo Nobel traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 418704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

