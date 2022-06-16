Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. 3,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

