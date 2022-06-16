Alico, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alico has a payout ratio of 277.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 277.8%.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. Alico has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

