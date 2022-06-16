ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 7.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 63.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.56. ALJ Regional has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 244.21% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

