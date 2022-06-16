ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALJJ stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.56.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 244.21%. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

