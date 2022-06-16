Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $10.21. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRTS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

