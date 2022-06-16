Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 14.7% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,353.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,627.95. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.