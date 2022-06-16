Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,345.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,622.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

