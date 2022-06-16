Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,960 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises about 6.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.66% of Alteryx worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

