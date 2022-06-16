Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Matthew Grainger Purchases 7,000 Shares

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Grainger purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,248.09).
LON ALS opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £55.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. Altus Strategies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.92.
About Altus Strategies (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.