Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Matthew Grainger Purchases 7,000 Shares

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Grainger purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,248.09).

LON ALS opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £55.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. Altus Strategies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.92.

About Altus Strategies

Altus Strategies plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, discovers, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, nickel, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. The company has a portfolio of projects, including the Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and the Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; the Tabakorole gold project and the Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; the Wadi Jundi gold project, the Gabal Al-Shaluhl gold project, the Gabal Om Ourada gold project, the Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; the Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; the Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; the Izougza copper-silver project, the Azrar copper project, and the Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; the Daro copper-gold project and the Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; the Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia; and the Toura nickel project located in Western Côte d'Ivoire.

