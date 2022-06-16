Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $178,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

