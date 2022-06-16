AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

AMC Networks stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

