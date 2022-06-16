American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

