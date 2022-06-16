American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOUT opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

