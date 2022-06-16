American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $241.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

