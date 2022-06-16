Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Position Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,344 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 1.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Americold Realty Trust worth $81,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

