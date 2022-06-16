Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $106,429,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.58 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

