Analysts Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) PT at GBX 617.86

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 617.86 ($7.50).

Several brokerages have recently commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.37) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

888 stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 172.70 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.80. The company has a market cap of £821.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

