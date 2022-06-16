Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $37.71

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

CDUAF opened at $29.38 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

