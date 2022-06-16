Analysts Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price at $120.50

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of DNKEY opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

