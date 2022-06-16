Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 8,104.29

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,104.29 ($98.36).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.39) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($88.36) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($95.28) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($106.81) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($86.18) to GBX 6,900 ($83.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,042 ($73.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,578 ($67.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($102.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,868.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

