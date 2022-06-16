Analysts Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) PT at $1,558.00

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

