Analysts Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price at $257.38

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $173.58 on Monday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $173.58 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.71.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

