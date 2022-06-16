Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $92.25

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,136,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,264,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

