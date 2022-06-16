Analysts Set Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT at $320.00

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.