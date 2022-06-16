Analysts Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 3,963.85

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,963.85 ($48.11).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULVR shares. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.48) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.13) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,627 ($44.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,594.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,694.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £92.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($53.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

