Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $29.60

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE WES opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.28. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.