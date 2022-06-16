Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT at $58.70

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($93.75) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($90.63) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($91.67) to €48.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($95.83) to €56.00 ($58.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

