Analyzing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 25.69% 36.57% 15.88% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -225.99% N/A -44.90%

87.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 6 8 1 2.67 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $72.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $12.21 billion 3.70 $2.81 billion $5.33 12.84 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.33 -$154.54 million N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

