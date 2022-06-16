Analyzing Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Central Garden & Pet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.40 $13.42 million ($0.35) -12.26 Central Garden & Pet $3.30 billion 0.66 $151.75 million $2.74 14.42

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrofarm Holdings Group. Hydrofarm Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.39% 0.99% Central Garden & Pet 4.48% 12.18% 4.78%

Risk and Volatility

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Central Garden & Pet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Central Garden & Pet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 288.50%. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Central Garden & Pet.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows. This segment sells its products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, and Zilla brands. The Garden segment offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative outdoor lifestyle products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. This segment sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the AMDRO, Ferry-Morse, Pennington, and Sevin brands, as well as under Bell Nursery, Lilly Miller, and Over-N-Out other brand names. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

