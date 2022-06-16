Andrew C. Pearson Buys 30,000 Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,310.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BOXD opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73. Boxed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

