AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.60.
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.
