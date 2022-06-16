Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.36. 82,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,662,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 12,697.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 409,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 406,308 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 96.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 583,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

