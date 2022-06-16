Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Wishbone Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Wishbone Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 10.1% of Wishbone Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wishbone Management LP owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $74,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Anthem by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $462.88 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

