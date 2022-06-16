Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111,835 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $174,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $7,107,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $14,784,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

