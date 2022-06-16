Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $227,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

