Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,531 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $234,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,784,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.80. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

